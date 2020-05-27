FIGHT AGAINST BANDITS: Zamfara PDP disagrees with commissioner, says Buhari has done well

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at ensuring an end to banditry and other crimes in the state.

The secretary of the party in the state, Hashimu Modomowa, expressed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Modomowa disagreed with the comment by the state’s Commissioner for Rural Development, Abubakar Abdullahi, that the Federal Government was only paying attention to COVID-19 than banditry in the state.

He said the Commissioner’s criticisms could set the state and the Federal Government on a collision course.

According to Modomowa, the government of Buhari had done fairly well in fighting crime in Zamfara.

He listed Buhari’s achievements in fight against crime in the state to include “the establishment of 1 Brigade of Nigeria Army, 207 Quick Response Group of the Nigeria Airforce and Joint Task Force (JTF) under Operation Hadarin Daji”.

The PDP scribe went further to commend Buhari’s administration for granting the request of the state in reviving mining activities in Zamfara.

