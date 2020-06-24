FIGHT AGAINST RA*PE: Osun govt to open s*x offenders’ register

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, said on Wednesday the state government would soon open a rape and sex offenders register.

Oyetola, who disclosed this when wives of political office holders and government functionaries led by his wife, Kafayat, visited him at his office in Osogbo, said the register would be used to blacklist sex offenders in order to intensify the fight against rape and other acts of gender-based violence in the state.

He described rape and other forms of sexual assault as a crime against God and humanity.

The governor said his administration was committed to the fight against rape and sexual assault in the state.

Oyetola said: “Rape and sexual violence against women and children are assuming an unacceptable prevalence rate in the nation.

“As a responsible government, we roundly condemn this barbarous act in its entirety.

“Indeed, we have zero tolerance for them.

“Rape attracts life imprisonment, while an attempt to commit the offence will earn the offender, upon conviction, 14 years imprisonment.

“As part of our zero-tolerance resolve, the state is compiling the maiden edition of Sex and Gender-Based Offender’s Register.

“This register will, among others, help to blacklist offenders and forestall recurrence.”

Earlier, in her remarks, governor’s wife commended the state government for prioritizing the welfare and wellbeing of women and children.

She acknowledged the support her office had received from the state government in the fight against rape, sexual offenses, and open defaecation, among other societal vices.

