FIGHT AGAINST TERROR, BANDITS: Nigerian govt to emulate ancient Borno Empire —Aregbesola

The Nigerian government has set up a stakeholders’ engagement on internal security and conflict.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, launched the meeting in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Tuesday, a statement by the ministry’s Director (Press & Public Relations), Mohammed Manga revealed.

In his speech titled: “The People as the Cornerstone of Security”, Aregbesola said that the summit was called to learn from the wealth of experience of the Kanem Borno Empire which stood secured for 1,200 years, more than the Byzantine Empire or the Roman Empire.

The Minister said that the security operatives need the support of the Nigerian citizens to drive out insurgents.

“But to be able to win, we need the support of the people.

“We must understand that the defence and security architectural complex is a pyramid.

“Sitting on the top is the military, followed by the police, next are the other security agencies and at the base, carrying and supporting the complex, are the people who are the security-agency-at-large,” he said.

The Minister, who commended the security agencies for their doggedness in the fight against crime and criminality in the country, called on them to see the people as important to achieving successes.

“Any security agency operating within a national space that disregards the support of the people is simply doomed in its mission of defence and security.

“The insurgents and other criminals, who are disturbing us, are not ghosts but humans, nevertheless they are a tiny minority.

“They can never withstand a united and determined people who take their security seriously,” he reiterated.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, expressed commitment to working toward ensuring the restoration of peace and security in the state.

The stakeholders’ meeting was also attended by the Ministers of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi; Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed; Chairman Senate Committee on Interior and his counterpart in the House of Representatives, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Ahmed Ja’faru; Comptroller General, Niger.

