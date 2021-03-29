Fighter Israel Adesanya loses BMW deal over rape comment | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Fighter Israel Adesanya loses BMW deal over rape comment
Nigerian-born UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya has lost a massive sponsorship deal with the German-owned motor company, BMW following his rape comment in an Instagram post.
Israel Adesanya recently came under fire; for telling fellow UFC fighter and challenger, Kevin Holland, “I will fuckin’ rape you, bro” in a since-deleted Instagram post.
New Zealand’s Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson rebuked Adesanya’s remarks, stating: “There is never a time to make flippant comments about rape. It’s just not something anybody should do,” Robertson said on Radio New Zealand.
“I am sure Israel understands that. I believe he has deleted (the post) in question. It will be up to the UFC as to what they do. But I would certainly be making clear to him, and to anybody actually; that we have to take rape seriously. It is not an issue that anyone should be making jokes or flippant comments about at all.”
Read also: Minister hails Israel Adesanya after Paulo Costa knock-out to retain UFC title
Israel Adesanya went on to issue an apology for his comments, but at least for one of his sponsors, it was too little, too late.
According to New Zealand news outlet Stuff, BMW has decided to part ways with Israel Adesanya days before he was reportedly set to be unveiled as the new face of BMW New Zealand.
BMW’s statement on the matter reads:
“Due to the comments made by an athlete online; we have reviewed our pending association with said athlete; and we have decided not to push forward with a specific ambassador for the brand at this time in New Zealand.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...