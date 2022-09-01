Filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan queries Don Jazzy’s Mavins record signees

Nigerian moviemaker, Niyi Akinmolayan has queried Mavins records signees of being monotonous with the theme of their music.

In a tweet that he shared, the Wedding Party 2 director stated that most artistes signed to Don Jazzy‘s record label are only fond of singing about “s3x”.

Speaking further, Akinmolayan stated that hearing about young musicians sing about s3x makes him feel “somehow”.

He added that sometimes you can tell they don’t even know what they are singing about. Akinmolayan tweeted;

“This thing where Don Jazzy gets young artists and most of the song is about sex and sex makes me feel somehow sha. I don’t know.

It’s all s3x s3x s3x.

“Sometimes u can tell they don’t even know what they are singing about. But what do I know. The music industry is rich as u say”

