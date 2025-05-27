Final report on Port Harcourt helicopter crash to be released this year —NSIB

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has announced that the final report on the October 24, 2024, helicopter crash in Port Harcourt will be ready before the year’s end.

The Director General of the NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., shared this update during an appearance on Channels Television’s Newsnight programme on Monday night.

“We’ve gotten to the bottom of it,” Badeh said. “The final report should be out sometime this year, but we pretty much have an idea of what happened.”

The helicopter involved in the crash was a Sikorsky SK76 operated by East Wind Aviation and contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. It went down in the Atlantic Ocean near Bonny Finima, off the coast of Calabar, while en route from Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig.

The aircraft, with registration number 5N-BQG, had eight people on board at the time of the incident, including two crew members and six passengers. Tragically, only five bodies were recovered from the site of the crash.

Read also: Navy cracks down on oil theft, shuts down eight illegal refineries in Niger Delta

Following the accident, the NSIB recovered the black box, which contains crucial data such as the Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder.

With the final report expected soon, authorities hope to gain a clearer understanding of the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now