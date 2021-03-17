Final year student marks one year in prison, as court says file missing, father alleges | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Final year student marks one year in prison, as court says file missing, father alleges
A final year student at the University of Nigeria, Chisom Pascal Ugwunyi has spent one year and still counting in the Nsukka prison in Enugu state without conviction.
According to his father, Mr Ugwunyi, the case was prolonged after his (Chisom) case filed was declared missing in the Nsukka High court about four times.
Chisom’s ordeal
The Political Science student was accused by the Enugu state police command of robbery and arrested on October 3, 2019, after writing his final year examination.
Recounting his ordeal, Mr Ugwunyi (Jnr) said he was arrested because his phone was found at a crime scene he did not partake in.
He said on the last day of his exam before his final year project defence, his debtor had come to collect his phone due to his inability to pay the loan he took to “sort out my school affairs.”
“I am a student at the University of Nigeria, they said my phone was found at a robbery scene. I have been here since October 2019, sometimes, I appeared in court. October this year (2021) it will be two years,” he said.
“I didn’t pay the money (loan) on the agreed day I was supposed to pay the money, So, the boy saw me along the Faculty of Education, on October 3rd, 2019, and (he) said since I am writing my final exam today, I might no longer pay him the money, so he collected my cell phone, which was a small phone. That was the same day the phone was picked up at a scene.”
Read also: Final year student lands in jail for duping American woman
According to the detainee’s father, Mr Ugwunyi, his son (Chisom) has appeared four times in court, but the case file was missing until around February 2021 when he applied for bail, then the presiding judge, Justice Eluka “struck out” the matter, but “they don’t want to release my son to me. They said the case has been transferred to the DPP (Director of Public Prosecution, Enugu state).”
“I have been going to the lawyer. I have not rested. He (Chisom) is supposed to have graduated by 2020,” the distraught father said.
He noted that the “state council” are yet to visit the file.
The lawyer representing the defendant, Barrister Ugwuoke said he cannot comment on a case that has not been decided in court. Meanwhile, the state’s lawyer, Onidoma Mattias said he “appeared in the motion for bail,” but was not granted.
Also, the state Superintendent of Police, Daniel Ndikwe said if the defendant is presented at the correctional centre, then “he is not in the police custody.”
By Oluwakemi Adelagun…
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals
Manchester City have advanced to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 on aggregate in...
Wenger calls for FIFA World Cup to be held every two years
Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has made a call to world football governing body, FIFA, to consider hosting the senior...
Ibrahimovic recalled by Sweden five years after announcing retirement
Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be making a return to the Swedish national team following a call-up by the team five years...
Liverpool’s top-four hopes rekindled after slim win at Wolves
Diogo Jota scored the only goal of the game between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday...
Messi nets brace, equals Xavi’s record as Barca thrash Huesca to go second
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed bottom club Huesca 4-1 in a La Liga clash at Camp Nou on...
Latest Tech News
Facebook to shut down Watch Party feature three years after launch. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Facebook to shut down Watch...
Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership deal with American Fintech PayPal. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Flutterwave seals partnership with...
Savannah Fund launches $25m fund for African startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Savannah Fund launches $25-million fund...
What are the most popular mobile devices in Nigeria in 2021?
Nigeria has the second-largest mobile market in Africa, with South Africa the only country where the devices have enjoyed greater...
MISINFORMATION: Facebook to label posts on COVID-19 vaccine
Facebook Inc, on Monday said it has put in place measures to check misinformation and conspiracies concerning the Covid-19 vaccine...
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...