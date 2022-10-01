Finale of Big Brother Naija Level Up for N100m: How the last six stand

It is safe to say the winner of the Big Brother Naija Level Up competition will definitely be a lady, a woman or a female contestant, depending on your preference. There will be no surprises at the grand finale on Sunday as the remaining two male housemates would be unable to contend against the influence and strength of some of the ladies’ fanbases in the house.

The competition that kicked off on Saturday, July 24th and Sunday, July 25th will be coming to a conclusion on Sunday night, October 2. While the competition has been met with mixed reactions from viewers, there is no doubt it has brought absolute entertainment into the homes of viewers across the world.

Additionally, someone will be going home with the N100 million grand prize, which is actually the aim and objective of every contestant in the house. The end of the competition serves as the commencement of a new phase in the life of each contestant, while some would go on to attain mainstream prominence, others would have to find other means of carving a niche for themselves.

Life outside the competition isn’t the same; people now expect so much of the contestants, including friends and families. The most difficult part of the competition begins immediately after the reunion show comes to a conclusion; the endorsement deals with the sponsors of the show comes to an end, your dreams of becoming an actor, a musician, an international model might not necessarily materialize.

Life as a reality star is only beautiful on television for ten weeks, afterwards, you will have to answer to trolls on the abyss platform, social media (including Twitter and Instagram) should you fail to actualize your dreams and aspiration as a reality tv star.

It’s been a fascinating couple of months, simply put, the housemates gave viewers something to talk about. To make a case for the reality show, Big Brother Naija is a program designed to unveil the complexities of the average person (although, there are speculations that the show is scripted), it is meant to serve as the reflection of the regular youth on the streets of Nigeria, hustling and bustling.

This is why Nigerians would be voting for someone who embodies the struggles of the average Joe. In the latter part of this article, we would be unveiling the six finalists and conclude with a final verdict.

The game is the game, not everyone is going to be a winner, however, everyone in the house definitely had a great time, aside from Beauty Tukura who got herself evicted from the show before viewers even took cognizant of her face. The competition would have taken a different complexion if Beauty was still in the house, however, her lack of discipline and self-control left her fans with a ‘bitter taste’ in their mouths.

Of course, the show must go on and here we are, in the concluding part of the competition.

The six housemates currently battling for the grand prize include- Bella, Phyna, Chi Chi, Daniella, Bryann and Adekunle.

The Underdogs First…

Chichi

At the commencement of the competition, no one expected Chichi to be in the grand finale. She wasn’t seen as a strong contender, she didn’t necessarily stun viewers, but, here she is in the grand finale. She played her game smart and was equally lucky to be a contestant in the Level 1 (Island) apartment.

Chichi is actually an outright fan favourite gave empowered two other ladies to be in the grand finale last week when she emerged as the Head of the House. She used her veto power to bring Phyna and another underdog, Daniella into the grand finale with her.

Indeed, Chichi embodied the ‘women supporting women’ mantra that is renowned among social media feminists in recent times.

Daniella

Daniella lived a charmed life. From her relationship with Khalid to her romance with Dotun, then her endearing personality that somehow made other housemates ignore ever nominating her for possible eviction.

If you are wondering how she got here, it is because she understood the art of warming herself into the hearts of her fellow housemates and remaining a heartwarming figure in the eyes of the viewers.

It is important to note that Daniella never got nominated for possible eviction throughout the competition. Aside from general nominations announced by Biggie and she survived on both occasions.

Daniella never emerged as the winner of the Head of House challenge, but, she will be standing tall on the final day.

How did she do it?

Bella

Bella spent most of her time with Sheggz. She faced elimination scare a couple of times, however, she overcame on various occasions.

For Bella, she is in the grand finale because she apparently has a strong fanbase, she finished atop of the elimination list on several occasions.

The Top Dogs…

Phyna

Phyna is one of the most popular housemates in the Level Up house, there is no doubt she is one of the favourites to emerge victorious.

Since the competition kicked off, she has been able to appear on the trending table for various reasons. She is an individual who embodies the struggles of the average young person in Nigeria, she isn’t an atypical model like several of the other housemates in the house, instead, she unapologetically speaks Pidgin and have fun regardless of who is watching, albeit, her temper should be something she works upon.

Adekunle

When Adekunle came into the house, he became an instant fan favorite. Primarily because of his good looks, masculine aura and skillset as a leader.

However, after he was unable to enter a romantic relationship with his love interests, Allysyn and Bella, he somehow became withdrawn and became a shadow of himself at one point in the show. Understandably so, thankfully, he was able to garner momentum in the latter part of the show where he emerged as the Head of the House.

He has a strong fanbase, he should be among the top three.

Bryann

Renowned socialite, Obi Cubanna endorsed budding Nigerian recording artiste, Bryann on his Instagram platform earlier in the week. This singular act got social media users talking.

Nigerian music executive and record producer, Don Jazzy has published a post about Bryann, endorsing him a couple of times on his various social media platforms. It is safe to say Bryann is enough star power supporting him.

A former resident of Level 2 (Trenches), Bryann had a great time in the house, no doubt about that. He will certainly be among the top three contestants on Sunday.

Final Verdict…

In every competition, there will always be winners and others (nobody remembers who didn’t finish at the summit of the contest). While all the contestants played their roles according to the bandwidth of their capabilities, only one person will be going home with the grand prize worth N100 million.

The prediction below is based on the grit, popularity and strength of the housemate’s fanbase.

1. Phyna- Winner

2. Bryann- First runner-up

3. Adekunle- Second runner-up

4. Bella- Third runner-up

5. Chichi- Third place finish

6. Daniella- Third place finish

