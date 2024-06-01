Finally, after roasting by netizens, Obi condemns killing of soldiers in Abia

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi, on Friday, strongly condemned the killing of five soldiers in Abia State, calling for an immediate and thorough investigation into the crime.

On Thursday, some unknown gunmen killed five soldiers in Aba, Abia State, during the sit-at-home order. The soldiers were murdered at Obikabia Junction checkpoint, in Obingwa Local Government Area.

Obi described the killing of the soldiers as appalling and a dastardly act. He also called the attack a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity and violence plaguing the nation.

“I am appalled and saddened by the attack on our brave soldiers in Abia State yesterday, resulting in the death of five soldiers,” Obi said. “This dastardly act remains condemnable as it is a stark reminder of the escalating insecurity and violence that has continued to plague our nation under our collective watch.”

Obi extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and the people of Abia State. He lamented the nation’s urgent need to protect its citizens and security personnel.

“Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we owe it to them to demand accountability and justice,” Obi said. “Our failure as a nation to protect our citizens and security personnel is a clear dereliction of duty and sign of deficiency of the Nigerian state.”

READ ALSO:Peter Obi may return to PDP, if…, former LP campaign DG, Osuntokun, reveals condition

Obi also expressed solidarity with the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, and the people of the state, describing the attack as a reminder of the escalating violence plaguing the nation. He warned against complacency in the face of continued brutality and bloodshed.

“The continued brutality and bloodshed in our nation must be met with swift and decisive action, not empty words and hollow promises,” Obi said.

His reaction comes about 24 hours after the sad incident, and condemnation by many Nigerians who expected him to react earlier. Among those who voiced concerns over his initial silence was Reno Omokri, a former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Also, soon after a former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar also condemned the killing of the soldiers on Thursday, many netizens expressed worry that the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, did not deem it fit to speak on the dastardly act, especially since he hails from the south-east region were the killings happened.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now