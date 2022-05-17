Politics
Finally, Amaechi resigns to contest 2023 election
The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has finally turned in his resignation letter, in line with the presidential directive, for political appointees seeking elective positions to resign.
It was gathered that Amaechi submitted his resignation letter on Monday.
Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, is an aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC).
This document was included in a statement released by the Amaechi Presidential Media Committee on Tuesday, which was signed by Kingsley Wali.
Following Buhari’s directive to his ministers, there have been talks about Amaechi’s resignation.
Though other Ministers instantly complied, Amaechi and others had initially remained adamant.
Read also :2023: Kaduna APC delegates move support from Tinubu to Amaechi
Amaechi stated in his remarks that the Transportation Ministry had made great progress under Buhari’s administration.
“It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.
“Your Excellency, it has been a great honour and privilege serving as a member of your cabinet following your historic victory at the polls in 2015. Under your administration, the Ministry of Transportation has recorded significant achievements, made possible by your visionary support and commitment to ensuring that we deliver on our mandate.
“As I embark on the next phase of our mission to work towards a better Nigeria for all Nigerians, I humbly seek Your Excellency’s prayers, blessings and look towards your continuous support and guidance,” the statement read.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...