Finally, Amaechi resigns to contest 2023 election

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has finally turned in his resignation letter, in line with the presidential directive, for political appointees seeking elective positions to resign.

It was gathered that Amaechi submitted his resignation letter on Monday.

Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State, is an aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This document was included in a statement released by the Amaechi Presidential Media Committee on Tuesday, which was signed by Kingsley Wali.

Following Buhari’s directive to his ministers, there have been talks about Amaechi’s resignation.

Though other Ministers instantly complied, Amaechi and others had initially remained adamant.

Amaechi stated in his remarks that the Transportation Ministry had made great progress under Buhari’s administration.

“It is with mixed feelings that I tender my resignation as the Minister of Transportation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to contest for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Your Excellency, it has been a great honour and privilege serving as a member of your cabinet following your historic victory at the polls in 2015. Under your administration, the Ministry of Transportation has recorded significant achievements, made possible by your visionary support and commitment to ensuring that we deliver on our mandate.

“As I embark on the next phase of our mission to work towards a better Nigeria for all Nigerians, I humbly seek Your Excellency’s prayers, blessings and look towards your continuous support and guidance,” the statement read.

