Finally, APC replaces Buni as acting chairman, as Niger Gov, Bello, swears in 36 states chairmen

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seems to have gotten rid of the chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) Mai Mala Buni as at Monday.

This is as the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello Met with the leadership of the party at its Abuja secretariat, and went on to swear in 36 New states chairmen of the party.

There had been speculations about whether or not Buni would remain as acting chairman of the party, especially in the wake of postponement of the party’s national convention.

The crisis bedeviling the APC reached a head on Monday as Governor Bello held sway as leader of the APC CECPC.

It was gathered that the decision was reached by the 36 state chairmen of the party at a meeting which was shrouded in secrecy due to heavy presence of security personnel.

Governor Bello had arrived at the Secretariat a few minutes to 12 pm in company of majority all the aggrieved members of the Committee, and packed at the position reserved for the National Chairman of the party.

Upon hijacking the party apparatchik, the Bello-faction numbering nine out of the 12 regular members of the CECPC went into an emergency meeting, as the State party chairmen awaited further development and directives.

Interestingly, despite dismissing the purported change in leadership earlier in the day, the Secretary, Caretaker Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, was equally in attendance at the meeting at the secretariat with Governor Bello presiding.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the APC was hit by a leadership crisis over an alleged statement by President Muhammadu Buhari that the chairman of the party’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has to step down.

Subsequently, the police authorities moved in and cordoned off the street in Abuja where the national secretariat of the APC is located, and stationed its personnel around the secretariat.

It is still unclear who called in the police.

This is coming ahead of the rescheduled March 26 National Convention, of the APC and many fear it might threaten or derail its ambition in the 2023 elections.

