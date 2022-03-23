Finally, Atiku officially declares bid to run for presidency

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his intention to contest for President under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku made the declaration on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, promising to improve security and delegate more powers to states.

Atiku, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, expressed optimism at winning the presidential contest in 2023

READ ALSO: Atiku too old to contest 2023 Presidency —Former aide, Afegbua

He said, “This time around is different; our journey will not end at the poll; we will get to work and rescue Nigeria. I invite every Nigerian to join me in this mission to save our dear country.”

Other presidential aspirants in the PDP are former Senate president, Bukola Saraki; Ovation magazine publisher, Dele Momodu; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; and Pius Ayim; among others.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now