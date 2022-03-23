Politics
Finally, Atiku officially declares bid to run for presidency
Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has officially declared his intention to contest for President under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Atiku made the declaration on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, promising to improve security and delegate more powers to states.
Atiku, who lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, expressed optimism at winning the presidential contest in 2023
READ ALSO: Atiku too old to contest 2023 Presidency —Former aide, Afegbua
He said, “This time around is different; our journey will not end at the poll; we will get to work and rescue Nigeria. I invite every Nigerian to join me in this mission to save our dear country.”
Other presidential aspirants in the PDP are former Senate president, Bukola Saraki; Ovation magazine publisher, Dele Momodu; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; and Pius Ayim; among others.
By Oluwatobi Odeyinka
