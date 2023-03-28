Finally, Ayu steps down as PDP National Chairman

National chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday finally stepped down from the position after weeks and months of refusing to give in.

Ayu resigning had been the condition given by five governors of the party who had refused to support the presidential bid of its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The party had gone into the 2023 elections with a divided house and was unable to clinch the presidential seat, even as it lost some states’ governorship seats where it had hitherto held sway.

News of Ayu’s resignation was contained in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday.

This action came days after a Federal High Court in Benue ordered his temporary exit from office pending resolution of the crises rocking the main opposition party.

Ologunagba said: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, acknowledge the Order of the Benue State High Court, dated March 27, 2023, with regards to the Chairmanship position of our great Party.

Read also:Benue Ward excos deny hand in Ayu’s suspension, blame mischief makers

“After a careful consideration of the Court Order and in line with Section 45 (2) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of our Party in an acting capacity with effect from today, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.”

Ayu was at the centre of the crisis rocking the opposition party in the last few months, as five aggrieved governors demanded he stepped down from his position in the interest of justice and fairness.

The disgruntled Governors, including Nyeson Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Seyi Makinde, had refused to support the party during the presidential election, a decision that had resulted in the party’s defeat in the race.

On Sunday, Ward Executives of the party in Atu’s Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State had announced that he had been suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

The Ward Secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum had explained that Dr. Ayu was suspended by the Executive after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now