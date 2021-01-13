Finally, Buhari approves posting of envoys, six months after Senate confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally approved the postings of ambassador-designates to Nigerian Missions abroad.
The Nigerian Senate had six months ago confirmed nomination of the envoys. While 43 of them are career ambassadors, 52 are non-career ambassadors.
However, in a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Permanent Secretary, Amb. Gabriel Aduda, announced that the positing of the envoys has received the president’s approval.
He said requesting agreement from the prospective host countries has started.
“There will be an induction course for the Ambassador-designates and their spouses which will hold on a date to be announced shortly to prepare and facilitate the movement of the envoys to their respective missions,” Aduda said.
