Finally, Buhari directly reacts to corruption allegations in EFCC, NCDC

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday broke his silence on the allegations of corruption levelled against the leadership of some Federal Government’s agencies and commissions.

The commissions include the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has been questioned severally by a presidential panel headed by a former president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami, for alleged graft and insubordination.

The president has ordered a forensic of the NDDC while the National Assembly is probing the commission’s Interim Management Committee (IMC) for alleged misappropriation of N81billion.

The president, who spoke after observing his Eid prayers at the fore court of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, observed that some appointees of the government in both his administration and the previous one had abused their trust.

He, however, expressed delight that some stolen assets are being recovered, sold and proceeds put into the Single Treasury Account (TSA), which is inaccessible to the corrupt persons involved.

On the recent revelations coming out from the EFCC and the NDDC, President Buhari said: “There has been abuse of trust by people trusted by previous administration and this administration.

“A number of assets have been recovered and some money too.

“But we have introduced TSA where all the monies are taken and I said asset should be sold and the money be put through TSA so that it can be identified at any level and I will see who will come after us and take it back again to those who misappropriated public funds.”

“All the past and present cases would be fully investigated. This is why we put the commission (of investigation) in place.”

He stressed that all of such cases would be uncovered and firmly dealt with by his government.

