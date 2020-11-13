International Latest

Finally, China congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

November 13, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

China has finally congratulated the U.S President-elect, Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris, official revealed.

The message came through China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, on Friday, Bloomberg and Reuters reported.

“We respect the choice of the American people. We extend congratulations to Biden and Harris.

“We understand the results of the U.S. election will be determined according to U.S. laws and procedures,” Reuters quoted Wenbin as saying.

Russia, Brazil and Mexico have not commented on the outcome of the election, which President Donald Trump has refused to concede over alleged fraud.

