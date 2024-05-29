Finally, Dr Congo forms new government after months of delay

The Democratic Republic of Congo today unveiled a new government which puts to an end the over five months of deadlock following President Felix Tshisekedi’s re-election.

The announcement came less than two weeks after the country’s military affirmed that it had thwarted a coup attempt that saw armed men attack a minister’s home before entering the Palais de la Nation that houses Tshisekedi’s offices in the capital Kinshasa.

This also came at a time of renewed fighting in eastern DRC, where the Congolese army is trying to regain territory seized by Rwanda-backed M23 (March 23 Movement) rebels.

The announcement, which came around 02:00 am local time (0100 GMT), saw the new government name Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita as the defence minister, a position sensitive, especially at a time when Congo faces a serious security crisis in the east.

In power since 2019, Tshisekedi was re-elected in the first round of December presidential elections, with over 70 percent of the vote, but his “Sacred Union of the Nation” platform was still unable to immediately form a government.

The Director of Communications for the presidency, Erik Nyindu, explained why the formation of the government had taken time.

“It’s a coalition of different parties, there have been discussions…, compromises,” Nyindu said.

