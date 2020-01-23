Finally, EFCC arraigns Adoke, 6 others for Malabu scam

After a 24 hours delay, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned the former Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN) at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Gwagwalada.

The ex-minister, who is standing for his alleged involvement in the Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 scam, was arraigned on a 42-count charge of corruption by the EFCC.

Also arraigned by the Commission were – Aliyu Abubakar, Rasky Gbinigie, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited (SNUD) and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Company Limited (SNEPCO).

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and begged the court to release them on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Bala Sanga, had shortly after the defendants entered their plea, applied for them to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre pending hearing of their separate bail applications.

Sanga told the court that he would need about five days to file counter-affidavits to oppose the defendants’ bail motions.

However, counsel to all the defendants led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN), and Mahmud Magaji (SAN), prayed the court to rather allow their clients to remain in the EFCC custody.

Justice Abubakar Kutigi stood down the proceeding for five minutes to enable the parties to reach a truce.

When the court resumed sitting at 4:30 p.m., Chief Olanipekun said all the parties agreed to return to the court on Monday to argue the bail applications.

EFCC’s lawyer also corroborated Olanipekun’s submission, adding that it was agreed that the defendants should remain in custody of the Commission.

Consequently, Justice Kutigi adjourned the case till Monday.

