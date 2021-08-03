Politics
Finally, Kanu meets lawyer, Ejiofor, sends message to IPOB members from DSS custody
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has finally met his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and sent a special message to the members of the proscribed group from his detention under the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).
Kanu, who met with Ejiofor, on Monday, expressed gratitude to all members of the group and those who are fighting for his release.
This was the first meeting between the Kanu and his lawyer since his last arraignment in court.
Read also: Ejiofor accuses Britain of abandoning Nnamdi Kanu, their citizen, to his fate
Ejiofor had who is Kanu’s lead counsel had alleged many times that the DSS had refused him access to his client in violation of a court order.
Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja had ordered the DSS to grant Ejiofor access to his client, Kanu, without any further delay.
However, speaking in a statement on Monday, Ejiofor said, “After weeks of speculations and uncertainties, we have finally seen our Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We can authoritatively confirm this position to the World. He is firm and stable, less the burden of solitary confinement and concomitant mental torture arising therefrom.
“Though the Detaining Authority is giving him medical attention, he still requires advanced medical care, which formed a substantial part of the relief in our application before the Court.
“He specifically requested that we should extend his heartfelt compliment to millions of his supporters worldwide and all foreign Governments and institutions who are relentlessly following up. Media houses are indeed not left out of this classification.
“We are winning but your prayers are doing wonders, don’t relent, as you continue to remain law-abiding.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....