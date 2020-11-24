Finally, Trump admits defeat to Biden, agrees to transition of govt

There are indications the embattled US President, Donald Trump May have admitted defeat to his Democratic counterpart, Joe Biden who has formally been given the go-ahead by a federal agency to begin his transition to the presidency.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US General Services Administration (GSA), an independent agency, ascertained that Biden was the “apparent winner” of the election and informed Biden that his transition – leading up to a January 20 swearing-in – could officially begin.

The GSA Administrator Emily Murphy said; “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any Executive Branch official – including those who work at the White House or GSA – with regard to the substance or timing of my decision,” Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.

READ ALSO: US TV networks block Trump’s live address over unproven election fraud claims

Yohannes Abraham, the Biden-Harris Transition Executive Director, said the decision was a “definitive administrative action” that would formally begin the transition process with federal agencies.

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the [coronavirus] pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies,” Abraham added.

This came days after Joe Biden, moved to nominate veteran diplomat Antony Blinken as his secretary of state.

Reuters reports that Blinken’s nomination will be announced today (Tuesday).

The diplomat is regarded as a defender of global alliances who will bring together skeptical international partners into new competition with China if nominated and confirmed to the role.

Join the conversation

Opinions