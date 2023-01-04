Politics
Finance Minister, Ahmed, says Buhari’s govt turned Nigeria’s revenue around
The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that Nigeria no longer depends on oil revenue, compared to 2016, a year after President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration started.
Ahmed said in 2016, oil revenue accounted for 70 per cent of Nigeria’s total earnings, while non-oil revenue was 30 per cent, however, both revenue streams have switched sides.
She made this known on Wednesday while breaking down the 2023 budget that was signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at Aso Villa.
The minister said in 2023, 78 per cent of the Federal Government’s revenue will be earned from non-oil resources, with 22 per cent contributed by the oil sector.
It was gathered that FG projects N10.49 trillion revenue for this year, with oil revenue share projected to be N2.29 trillion, while non-oil taxes are N2.43 trillion, N3.87 trillion from 63 government-owned enterprises.
Read also:Zainab Ahmed reveals reason Buhari withdrew $35.6m from Excess Crude Account
Breaking down the N10.49 trillion revenue available to fund the FG 2023 budget, Ahmed said, “this includes gross revenues of 63 government-owned enterprises totaling 3.87 trillion.
“Of this federal government oil revenue share is projected to be 2.29 trillion, non-oil taxes are 2.43 trillion and federal government independent revenues at 2.64 trillion other revenues totaling 762 billion are also projected in the 2023 revenues of 10.49 trillion.
“So, in aggregate 22% of the projected revenues are expected from oil related sources while 78% is to be earned from the non-oil resources.
“If you recall, I remember the first budget that we passed that’s 2016 budget, the oil revenue (was) 70%, (non-oil) 30%. So we are very happy though in able to turn things around and turn the story to the opposite direction that today only 22% of government revenue is contributed by the oil sector.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...