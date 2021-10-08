Politics
Finance Minister defends borrowings as only way out of recession
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed has launched a staunch defence over incessant borrowings by the Federal Government, noting that it was the only way to lift the country out of recession.
Ahmed made this claim on Friday during the Public Presentation and Breakdown of the 2022 Appropriation Bill in Abuja.
The Minister stated that “Having witnessed two consecutive recessions, we have had to spend our way out of the recession which contributed significantly to the growth of our public debts.
“It is unlikely that our recovery from these recessions would have been as fast without the sustained government expenditure funded partly by debt.”
READ ALSO: SEC says rising debt a threat, Finance Minister confirms borrowing will continue
She further claimed that the borrowings had helped the government in providing infrastructure to boost the economy.
“Borrowings are essential to enable us to deploy necessary capital expenditure and invest in human capital development.
“To compound matters, the country has technically been at war, with the pervasive security challenges across the nation,” the minister added.
“This has necessitated massive expenditures on security equipment and operations, contributing to the fiscal deficit; Defence and Security sector accounts for 22% of the 2022 budget!,” Ahmed said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...