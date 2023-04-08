Financial crisis in Ghana forces UBA to lose N14.24bn in investment, forgo profit

Ghanaian investment went bad for United Bank for Africa (UBA) as its subsidiary in the West African country was forced to take on losses due to Ghana’s financial crisis.

UBA’s subsidiary in Ghana had N38.576 billion investment in the bonds issued by the Ghanaian government in 2022, but the value of the investment held by the Nigerian commercial bank was cut by 37 per cent, resulting in N14.238 billion loss in its financial period for 2022.

Contributing factor to the investment loss is the ripple effect from the loan deal Ghanaian government had with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to obtain $3 billion.

The Deputy Minister of Finance in Ghana, John Kumah, had stated in November 2022 that the country was restructuring its debt profile, which is part of the demand from the IMF.

Ghana sought financial aid from the IMF in the face of declining international reserves and high yields in its bond market, which made it impossible for the government to repay local and foreign bondholders.

The government paused its debt repayment to investors holding its Eurobonds, commercial papers and some selected securities. Ghana also told investors to prepare for about 30 per cent loss in their principal investment and waive part of their return on investment.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the Ghanaian Government intends to make domestic debt investors exchange their securities for new offers that will not come with a coupon in the first year, but the second and third years will have 5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

This impacted UBA’s investment according to a statement in their financial statements: “Total bond portfolio by UBA Ghana eligible for the exchange is N38.576 billion. The present value of the new bond using the weighted average rate on the existing bonds is N24.338 billion, resulting in a derecognition/impairment loss of N14.238 billion.”

Although UBA said its subsidiary recorded N17.280 billion impairment loss attributable to the lender’s exposure in the Ghana investment market.

Meanwhile, UBA Ghana also saw its profit after tax depreciating to N2.58 billion last year, failing to surpass the N5.80 billion bottom line reported the previous year – reflecting a poor year for the bank.

