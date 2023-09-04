‘Financial inclusion right of Nigerians, not a privilege,’ says Moniepoint’s Babatunde Olofin

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has expanded its services into the personal banking segment in a significant stride towards supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ambitious goal of achieving 95 percent financial inclusion by 2024.

This strategic move aims to improve access to diverse, affordable and tailored financial services that cater to the distinctive needs and circumstances of individuals, as well as small and medium-sized businesses across Nigeria.

Buoyed by its experience and emergence as the definitive bank for SMEs in the country with 1.6 million organizations leveraging its payments, credit, and business management tools for socio-economic growth and stability, Moniepoint is committed to aggressively deploying its technical knowhow to guarantee access to the large population of unbanked people in the country.

At a recent forum on financial inclusion held in Lagos, the Acting Managing Director of Moniepoint MFB, Babatunde Olofin expressed happiness about the bank’s expanded role in the financial inclusion drive and the opportunity to drive the process for millions of people across the continent.

READ ALSO: Moniepoint delves into consumer banking sector, to rival OPAY, Palmpay

He said: “We have powered the dreams of a lot of business owners, and we know what individuals need. We want to include everyone from the regular Okada rider and the market woman in the financial services space.

“We have built our infrastructure in such a way that it is very elastic. As transactions grow, we are able to expand our infrastructure and this is because we have several monitoring tools that help us to monitor how transactions are growing.

“Also, in every nook and cranny of the nation, we have our business representatives, and even in localities where there is no physical bank or ATM presence, you’ll find our precious blue boxes there.”

Olofin also took the audience on an enthralling journey through the organization’s structure and highlighted the relationship between Moniepoint MFB, TeamApt, and the holding company, Moniepoint Incorporation that has birthed a robust and reliable digital payment infrastructure with an average monthly transaction of $12 billion for 1.6 million businesses.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now