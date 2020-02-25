FINANCIAL MISAPPROPRIATION: Kano anti-corruption agency considering 2 options to ‘nail’ Sanusi

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission says it is weighing options against Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi over allegations of financial misappropriation leveled against him.

This comes after the Federal High Court in Kano, presided over by Justice O. A. Egwuatu on Friday threw out the preliminary report of the commission which recommended the suspension of Sanusi pending investigations into alleged financial misappropriation of the emirate’s account.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Commission Chairman, Mr Muhyi Magaji-Rimingado, who confirmed that the body was in receipt of the ruling also recalled that Sanusi approached the Court to seek the nullification of the probe report.

Magaji-Rimingado said haven studied the ruling, “it is our understanding that the Honourable Court presided by Justice O.A. Egwuata did not stop the Commission from further investigating the case and or submitting a report after hearing from the Applicant.

“Consequently, the Commission has two options for consideration: Firstly, to appeal the judgments as there are numerous grounds of appeal.

“Secondly, continue with the investigation since the case has been decided and invite the Emir in compliance with the Court ruling,” Rimingado said.

He noted that the interim report under reference was submitted because of obstruction of the ongoing investigation by the Applicant.

“The Commission is exploring suitable options available at its disposal as the matter is still under investigation,” he added.

