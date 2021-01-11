Finidi ‘improving self’ with hopes of coaching Nigeria’s national team in future

Former Nigeria international, Finidi George says he will not relent in improving himself as a football coach despite constant rejection by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The 49-year-old, who retired from playing football in 2004 after a 15-year career, has been rejected twice by the football house following his application for the job.

Finidi was first rejected in 2018 as Manu Garba beat him to the managerial job of the U-17 national team, the Golden Eaglets.

He was again beaten by Fatai Amoo in early 2020 as coach of the youth team, who are currently participating at the WAFU B Tourney in Lome, Togo.

Despite the unsuccessful attempts, a “disappointed” Finidi says he hopes that someday the football authorities would consider him.

“It’s a matter of having the patience. So I’m open to continue to improve myself with the hope of getting a chance to coach one of the country’s youth teams,” Finidi told BBC Sport Africa.

“When you have the right qualifications, attitude and professionalism, you can only aim for the best and it may even be a chance with the senior side, the Super Eagles, we shall see.”

Findi, who splits his time between Nigeria and Spain, has earned his Uefa A Licence which, and is allowed to be head coach of youth teams up to age 18, reserve teams and men’s second-tier clubs.

“I was disappointed to be ignored [by the NFF), but only consoled that at the end of the day this is Nigeria,” he added.

“I understand the challenges, I will just wait for when the time is right and the opportunity present itself again.

“As I continue to look at other options out there, I am open and will not shut the doors to Nigeria.

“I just hope someday that decision will be made and I will be called upon to handle one of the teams. I can only just keep hoping.”

Finidi George featured for the Super Eagles between 1991 and 2002, scoring six goals in 62 appearances. He started his professional career in 1989 at Calabar Rovers and played for Ipswich Town, Ajax among others during the course of his career.

