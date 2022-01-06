Finidi tells Eguavoen what Super Eagles must do to defeat Egypt in AFCON opener

Enyimba manager, Finidi George has told Super Eagles coach to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Austin Eguavoen, how to go about their opening game against Egypt.

The Eagles are billed to face the Pharaohs in their opening clash on 11 January to begin their campaign for a fourth continental title in Cameroon.

Finidi said Eguavoen must ensure that his players do concentrate their attention on Mohamed Salah alone, but to tackle other players in the opposition.

The Enyimba boss, who won the competition with Nigeria in 1994, told Filgoal that the Liverpool forward could pose a threat to Nigeria but so are other players.

“I don’t think so (paying more attention to Salah). I think in football you have eleven players, everybody has his own role,” said Finidi

“Definitely Salah is a key player for the team and even if you stop him there are other players that can do magic, that can do their best as well to make sure that they win.

“If you add Salah if he has a good day then he’s going to be a problem, if he’s not having a good day definitely you have a chance to win.

“I think Egypt have been there, they have won the Cup so many times, so definitely they have a good team to face Nigeria. I hope Nigeria will have a good day.”

Eguavoen’s men are already in Garoua, Cameroon and are holding their first training session on Thursday evening, with plans of playing a friendly against Cameroonian club, Contonsport on Friday.

