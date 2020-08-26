Latest Tech

Finix announces $30m capital raise in Series B funding round

August 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Payments services company Finix has announced raising new funding, extending its Series B financing with a $30 million investment led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and American Express Ventures.

Finix provides payments-related services to other companies in need of a payment gateway.

The new funding takes Finix’s total haul to over $96 million in venture capital.

Speaking on the company’s finances, CEO and co-founder, Richie Serna noted that $90 million of the total capital was raised in 2019 alone.

However, the company has reportedly declined to disclose its revenue, revenue growth, new valuation, current profitability, or number of customers in a press briefing with journalists.

In a bid to expand its portfolio, Finix recently launched Flex, a new underwriting model that is aimed at helping businesses on archaic systems reduce switching costs between payment providers.

