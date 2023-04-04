Finland officially joins NATO

Finland has officially become a member of NATO after concerns over Russia’s aggression.

Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, setting aside years of military non-alignment to seek protection under the organisation’s security umbrella following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The country shares a 1,340km (832-mile) border with Russia, so its entry will more than double the size of NATO’s border with the nation.

“Finland has today become a member of the defence alliance NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins”, Finland’s President, Sauli Niinistö, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Each country maximises its own security. So does Finland. At the same time, NATO membership strengthens our international position and room for manoeuvre. As a partner, we have long actively participated in NATO activities. In the future, Finland will make a contribution to NATO’s collective deterrence and defence.

“Membership of the Alliance provides security for Finland. Finland, on the other hand, provides security for the Alliance. Finland, committed to the security of all NATO member states, will be a reliable ally that strengthens regional stability.

“Finland’s membership is not targeted against anyone. Nor does it change the foundations or objectives of Finland’s foreign and security policy. Finland is a stable and predictable Nordic country that seeks peaceful resolution of disputes”, he added.

