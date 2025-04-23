Finnish court okays Simon Ekpa’s extradition to Nigeria

A Finnish court has approved a request by Nigerian authorities to extradite the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRIGE), Simon Ekpa, who is being charged with terror-related activities in the European country.

According to reports in the Finish media on Wednesday, Ekpa who will be arraigned in court in Finland in June, will be extradited to Nigeria in July 2025 to face charges related to terrorism and incitement of violence after the landmark agreement was reached between the two countries.

The reports reveal that the decision to approve the request by the Finish authories came after months of high-powered diplomatic negotiations and legal proceedings between Nigeria and Finland, “marking a significant step in addressing the unrest linked to Ekpa’s activities in Nigeria’s southeast.”

He was also accused of coordinating violent acts, including attacks on security operatives and enforcing disruptive “sit-at-home” orders in the southeast.

The Biafra agitator was arrested alongside four other accomplices in Lahti, Finland, in November 2024, and was accused by the Finnish police of “using social media platforms to incite violence against civilians and authorities in Nigeria’s southeast, a region historically tied to the Biafran independence movement.”

READ ALSO: ﻿Finnish court sets June date for Simon Ekpa’s appearance

Following his arrest, the Nigerian government swung into action and began mounting pressure on the Finland authorities to extradite Ekpa so he can face charges.

In December 2024, it the Nigerian government formally submitted the necessary requirements to the Government of Finland for the extradition of the dissident and in an interview with Channel TV, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, stated that all necessary documentation and legal requirements for Ekpa’s extradition had been forwarded to Finland for review.

“I’m sure he’s cooling off somewhere,” the CDS said.

“Legal action will be taken accordingly. I don’t want to say too much, but I’m glad he’s been arrested. The Federal Government has provided most of the required documentation to the Finnish Government, so I’m confident the right steps will be taken,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now