﻿Finnish court sets June date for Simon Ekpa’s appearance

A Finnish court has set a June date for the trial of self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile, (BRIGE), Simon Ekpa, who was arrested last year by the Finland police along with four others on charges related to alleged terrorist activities.

According to the BBC which quoted his new lawyer, Kaarle Gummerus, Ekpa will appear in court in June, as he had already received the pre-trial file of the case and was studying it to prepare for a robust defence.

It also reported that Ekpa had fired his former lawyer, Ilkka Kopara, a few weeks after he was arrested for alleged terror-related offences, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

Following his arrest, the Päijät-Häme District Court ordered his remand in custody on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

The Finnish government had in November 2024, announced the arrest of Ekpa alongside four of his associates on suspicion of terror-related activities, including incitement to violence and terrorism financing.

During his earlier court appearance, the Finnish police had told the judges that Ekpa allegedly used social media to promote violence in the South-East region of Nigeria, targeting civilians and authorities.

He was subsequently remanded in custody by the Päijät-Häme District Court on charges of public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.

In December 2024, the Nigerian government through the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Nigerian Army, formally submitted the necessary requirements to the Government of Finland for the extradition of Ekpa.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, in an interview in November, had stated that all necessary documentation and legal requirements for Ekpa’s extradition had been forwarded to Finland for review.

“Well, I’m sure he’s cooling off somewhere,” Musa had said in the interview following the arrest of the pro-Biafran agitator.

“Legal action will be taken accordingly. I don’t want to say too much, but I’m glad he’s been arrested. The Federal Government has provided most of the required documentation to the Finnish Government, so I’m confident the right steps will be taken,” the Army chief had added.

