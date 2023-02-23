Finnish police releases Ekpa after hours of questioning

The pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been released by the Finnish police after hours of questioning for suspected crime in the Nordic nation.

Ekpa was arrested by the International Police (INTERPOL) at the Finland International Airport a few days after the Nigerian government laid a complaint to its Finnish counterpart on the destructive tendencies of the self-confessed apostle of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The activist has been declared a persona non grata in the South-East for inciting his followers to violence and disobedience to constituted authorities in the region.

A senior officer with the Finnish Central Criminal Police, Tommi Reen, confirmed Ekpa’s release to journalists Thursday evening.

He said police operation and subsequent arrest of the Nigerian were in connection with the ongoing preliminary investigation by the Finnish government.

However, Ekpa is expected to report at the police station on Friday.

“The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Reen said.

