News
Finnish police releases Ekpa after hours of questioning
The pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, has been released by the Finnish police after hours of questioning for suspected crime in the Nordic nation.
Ekpa was arrested by the International Police (INTERPOL) at the Finland International Airport a few days after the Nigerian government laid a complaint to its Finnish counterpart on the destructive tendencies of the self-confessed apostle of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
The activist has been declared a persona non grata in the South-East for inciting his followers to violence and disobedience to constituted authorities in the region.
A senior officer with the Finnish Central Criminal Police, Tommi Reen, confirmed Ekpa’s release to journalists Thursday evening.
READ ALSO: Biafran dissident, Simon Ekpa, reportedly arrested by Interpol at Finland airport
He said police operation and subsequent arrest of the Nigerian were in connection with the ongoing preliminary investigation by the Finnish government.
However, Ekpa is expected to report at the police station on Friday.
“The person being questioned today is suspected of a crime. We will return to the title on Friday,” Reen said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...