Fire breaks out at LASTMA yard, razes 11 impounded vehicles

Fire on Friday razed a section of the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) yard in the Oshodi area of the state.

The LASTMA spokesman, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday evening.

He said at least 11 impounded vehicles were razed by the inferno.

Okunbor said:

“LASEMA is in an ongoing operation at the LASTMA yard in Oshodi curtailing a fire outbreak which cause has not been ascertained.

“Information gathered by LRT on arrival at the scene revealed that the fire started from the compound where impounded vehicles were kept.

“The course of the fire was unknown as of the time of filling in this report.

“A total number of 10 cars and one trailer was razed by the inferno.

“No casualty was recorded at the scene as the LRT, LRU Fire and LASG Fire are all responders.”

