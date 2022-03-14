Fire burns shops, destroys properties worth millions in Edo

A fire incident at a building housing some shops and located on Plymouth Road in Benin City, Edo State capital, has led to the loss of equipment worth millions of naira.

The affected building has among others, shops where electronic equipment are sold and repaired.

It was gathered that no fewer than nine shops were affected by the fire accident. One of the shop owners deals in second-hand electronics including television sets. Another operates laundry services.

Equipment such as washing machines as well as clothes belonging to customers were completely burnt in the fire accident.

It was learnt that the incident started when a fire from electric cables on a pole outside the building fell on the building when power was restored around 4am.

The small business owners appealed to the government and relevant authorities to support them restart the businesses.

Although no casualties were reported, three fire trucks from the federal and state fire services were seen at the scene trying to quench the fire.

