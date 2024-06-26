Fire damages ex-East German leader, Erich Honecker’s birthplace

Fire has damaged the birthplace of a former leader of communist East Germany, Erich Honecker.

Honecker led East Germany as both head of state and leader from 1971 until his removal from power in 1989, shortly before the collapse of the state.

The house in the town of Neunkirchen in western Germany, suffered a fire late Tuesday in the roof and attic areas which spread to neighbouring structures.

Initial estimates by fire investigators put the damage at around €750,000 ($801,000).

However, no one was hurt in the fire; an investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

Honecker, who was born in the home in Neunkirchen in the state of Saarland, on August 25, 1912, and died in 1994.

He only lived in Neunkirchen for a very short time.

The family moved to the neighbouring district of Wiebelskirchen in 1913.

