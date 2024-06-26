International
Fire damages ex-East German leader, Erich Honecker’s birthplace
Fire has damaged the birthplace of a former leader of communist East Germany, Erich Honecker.
Honecker led East Germany as both head of state and leader from 1971 until his removal from power in 1989, shortly before the collapse of the state.
The house in the town of Neunkirchen in western Germany, suffered a fire late Tuesday in the roof and attic areas which spread to neighbouring structures.
Initial estimates by fire investigators put the damage at around €750,000 ($801,000).
However, no one was hurt in the fire; an investigation into the cause remains ongoing.
Honecker, who was born in the home in Neunkirchen in the state of Saarland, on August 25, 1912, and died in 1994.
He only lived in Neunkirchen for a very short time.
The family moved to the neighbouring district of Wiebelskirchen in 1913.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...