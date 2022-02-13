News
Fire destroys 12 shops, goods at Atakumosa Market in Osun
Fire in the early hours of Sunday destroyed shops and goods worth several millions of Naira at the popular Atakumosa Market in Ilesa, Osun State.
The combined team of the Osun State and Federal Fire Services were able to control the fire from spreading, while policemen prevented hoodlums from looting the market.
The cause of the inferno has not been ascertained.
The spokesman for the Osun State Fire Service, Mr. Ibrahim Adekunle, who confirmed the development, said the fire started at 2:15 a.m. and affected 12 shops.
READ ALSO: Fire destroys yams worth N200m in Taraba market
He said: “At exactly 2:15 a.m., we were notified of a fire outbreak at shops attached to the post office within Atakunmosa market, Ereja Square, Ilesa.
“We sprang into action and put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.
“Within 30 minutes of our arrival, we were able to put the fire under control.
“However, 12 shops were severely damaged by the fire.”
