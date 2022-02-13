Connect with us

News

Fire destroys 12 shops, goods at Atakumosa Market in Osun

Published

25 mins ago

on

Fire in the early hours of Sunday destroyed shops and goods worth several millions of Naira at the popular Atakumosa Market in Ilesa, Osun State.

The combined team of the Osun State and Federal Fire Services were able to control the fire from spreading, while policemen prevented hoodlums from looting the market.

The cause of the inferno has not been ascertained.

The spokesman for the Osun State Fire Service, Mr. Ibrahim Adekunle, who confirmed the development, said the fire started at 2:15 a.m. and affected 12 shops.

READ ALSO: Fire destroys yams worth N200m in Taraba market

He said: “At exactly 2:15 a.m., we were notified of a fire outbreak at shops attached to the post office within Atakunmosa market, Ereja Square, Ilesa.

“We sprang into action and put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby areas.

“Within 30 minutes of our arrival, we were able to put the fire under control.

“However, 12 shops were severely damaged by the fire.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

eight − six =

Investigations

Investigations1 day ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 weeks ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...