Fire destroys 41 shops in Kano market
Fire on Monday destroyed 41 temporary shops at Kasuwar Kurmi (Yan’ littafai) Market in Kano.
The spokesman of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kano.
He said: “We received a distress call from Malam Baba Nasidi at about 01:58 a.m. that there was a fire outbreak at the market where they sell books.
“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 02:07 a.m., to bring the situation under control.”
Abdullahi said that 37 improvised temporary shops were completely razed down by the fire while four permanent shops were slightly affected due to the quick intervention of the firemen.
He added that the fire was triggered by an electrical spark.
The spokesman advised traders at the market and other residents to always switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect the sources when not in use.
