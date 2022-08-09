Fire destroys electricity substation in Lagos

Fire on Tuesday destroyed the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) injection substation in Idumagbo area of Lagos Island.

The company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the fire affected electricity supply to customers in Idumagbo and Ajele areas.

He said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. when one of the 15MVA power transformers inside the substation caught fire.

Idemudia said: “This is to inform our dear customers in Lagos Island that a 15MVA power transformer at our New Idumagbo Injection Substation caught fire at about 3:00 p.m. today.



“We would like to thank the firefighters who quickly responded to our call and arrested the situation to prevent the spread of the fire and further damage.”

He said the company’s technical and safety teams are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

