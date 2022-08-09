Metro
Fire destroys electricity substation in Lagos
Fire on Tuesday destroyed the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) injection substation in Idumagbo area of Lagos Island.
The company’s General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the fire affected electricity supply to customers in Idumagbo and Ajele areas.
He said the incident occurred at about 3:00 p.m. when one of the 15MVA power transformers inside the substation caught fire.
Idemudia said: “This is to inform our dear customers in Lagos Island that a 15MVA power transformer at our New Idumagbo Injection Substation caught fire at about 3:00 p.m. today.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt blames terrorists for poor power supply
“We would like to thank the firefighters who quickly responded to our call and arrested the situation to prevent the spread of the fire and further damage.”
He said the company’s technical and safety teams are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...