Fire destroys two buildings in Nasarawa college

February 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

An inferno caused by bush burning on Saturday razed down two blocks of lecture halls at the Nasarawa State College of Agriculture, Lafia.

The Provost of the college, Dr. Musa Maikeffi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lafia.

The provost said the fire outbreak was caused by bush burning and described it as a huge setback to the college.

According to him, the fire also destroyed a forest museum and fisheries belonging to the school’s Faculty of Agriculture at the Lafia campus.

He commended the state fire service for stopping the fire from spreading to other structures in the college.

