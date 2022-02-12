Fire destroys yams worth N200m in Taraba market

Fire in the early hours of Saturday destroyed yam tubers worth N200 million at Wukari Yam Market in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The council chairman, Mr. Adi Grace, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday evening.

He said: “We cannot ascertain the cause of the disaster at the moment, but a committee has been set up to identify the cause so that measures will be taken to forestall future occurrence.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Yam Market Association, Mr. Anthony Agbu, who conducted journalists round the market, said the fire was noticed at about 2:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Agbu said tubers of yams alongside other valuables such as motorcycles were destroyed by the inferno.

He urged the state government and other well- meaning Nigerians to urgently come to their aid as some of the traders fainted on hearing the news of the incident.

