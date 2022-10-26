Fire engulfs WAEC national office in Lagos (Video)

A fire outbreak has been reported at the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Office, Yaba, Lagos.

Firefighters were on the scene to put off the fire outbreak.

It was learnt that the fire was caused by a power surge in one of the offices which spread rapidly during the early hours of today, Wednesday.

READ ALSO:WAEC to begin issuance of digital certificates

According to reports, several people were trapped in the building as the fire raged.

The fire had broken out in the middle of the high-rise building and those trapped in the building were seen frantically calling for help.

Below are the videos from the scene.

WAEC office in yaba is burning 😳. Even fire fighters never reach there pic.twitter.com/SQnI9fsv4x — GoldMyneTV (@GoldmyneTV) October 26, 2022

WAEC Building, Yaba On Fire pic.twitter.com/mtK9u00Cz9 — TheseTimes (@mediathesetimes) October 26, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now