Fire guts Anambra foam depot

Fire on Monday gutted the Mata Foam Depot in Nodu Market, Okpuno, Anambra State.

The head of the state fire service, Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said goods worth several millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno which started at 5:39 p.m.

He added that the cause of the fire incident has not been ascertained.

Agbili said: “At about 1739hrs (5:39 p.m.) of 23-01-2023, we received a distress call of a fire outbreak at Mata Foam Depot, Nodu Okpuno.

READ ALSO: Two men arrested for vandalising electricity cables in Abia, Anambra

“Immediately, we deployed our fire truck and our brave firefighters to the fire scene.

“The firefighting operation was very successful as we were able to fight, stop, control and extinguished the fire to stand still.

“We were able to save a lot of mattresses in the depot. We saved also all the surrounding residential homes around the fire scene.

“We want to use this medium to thank the general public who assisted us during the operation and also those that put the call across to us.

“Please note that January and February are the peaks of the harmattan when we usually experience a great number of fire outbreaks. Please avoid anything that can cause a fire outbreak.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now