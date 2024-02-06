Metro
Fire guts Anambra timber market
Fire on Tuesday gutted a timber market in Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State.
The Director of Anambra Fire Service, Martin Agbili, told journalists the inferno started at 1:30 a.m.
He said: “When we received a distress call of a fire outbreak at timber market in Nnewi, we immediately deployed our fire trucks and gallant firefighters to the scene to fight, control and extinguish the fire.
“The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown but it emanated from the gully heap of saw dust which threw smoke that covered the entire market although no life was lost.
“The timber market was completely saved due to the timely intervention of our firefighters. The heavy fire was battled till about 5:40 p. m.”
