Fire guts ancient Urokpota hall in Edo

A midnight fire has razed a section of the famous Urhokpota hall in Bénin City, Edo State.

The hall was first built during the reign of Oba Ozolua in the 15th century and was reconstructed in 1906 for coronation activities of a new Oba.

The fire was reportedly put out by combined efforts of Ogbe community and for the umpteenth time the Edo Fire Service refused to turn up.

READ ALSO:

A hall attendant in the place, Moses Omoruyi, told journalists he received a call that his office was on fire.

He said: “I asked a neighbour to take me here. I got here and went to the fire service department and they said they were handicapped. The firefighters said besides lack of water, their trucks were bad.

“I took the risk and put off the electrical switch. I ran to the Ogbe community and shouted for help that Urhokpota is on fire. The community came out and we went to Ethiopia Publishing premises. They allowed us to use the water there. It was the water there and the help from the community members that enable us to curtail the fire.

“It would have gotten worse if not the cooperation of the Ogbe community. This place would have become debris.”

Join the conversation

Opinions