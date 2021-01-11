Fire guts building in Kano, kills three family members

A fire outbreak on a building at Rijiyar Zaki in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, has claimed the lives of three persons from same family.

Kano State Fire Service said the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Alhaji Saidu Muhammed, the service Public Relations Officer told newsmen, “We received a distress call from Malam Salisu Muhammed at about 3:18 a.m that fire has gutted a dwelling house in his area and three persons were trapped.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 3:22 a.m.

“They were rescued unconscious and conveyed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed them dead.”

He gave the names of the family members who lost their lives to the incident as Hauwa Musa, 25; Mubarak Musa, 13 and Salamatu Musa, 20.

According to Mohammed, investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

