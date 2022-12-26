Fire guts building in Lagos

Fire on Monday gutted a building in the Ikosi Ketu area of Lagos State.

However, the cause of the fire which started at about 5:00 p.m. at Aladelola Street in the area has not been ascertained.

READ ALSO: Fire razes Lagos tailor market

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders had been deployed to the scene to put off the inferno.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now