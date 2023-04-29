Fire guts building in Ooni’s palace

Fire on Friday night gutted a building apartment inside the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The incident which occurred at 11:30p.m., on Friday was caused by a power surge in the affected building.

The fire was however put out before it spread to other sections of the palace by men of the State Fire Service Department and that of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ile.

The monarch’s media aide, Moses Olafare, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the fire started after electricity supply was restored into the palace.

The statement read: “A building apartment within the courtyard of the Palace of the Ooni Of Ife was at about 11:30 p.m., yesterday (Friday) engulfed in flames triggered by power surge which exploded through electrical appliances in the affected apartment.

“The inferno did not spread beyond the affected building located at a section of the palace premises.

“It was swiftly put out through the combined efforts of the Government Fire Service, OAU Fire Service and Palace Emergency Control Unit.

“No casualties were recorded, and no cultural items was lost. Thanks to the Almighty Olodumare.”

