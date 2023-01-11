Fire guts Catholic seminary in Kaduna

Fire on Wednesday gutted the Saint Peter’s Minor Seminary in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chancellor of the Kaduna Catholic Archdiocese, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said two dormitories, a dining hall, a kitchen, and a laboratory were destroyed by the fire.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Kaduna catholic priest

However, the cause of the fire at the seminary located at Kateri Village along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway has not been ascertained.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now