Metro
Fire guts CBN office In Makurdi
Parts of a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office in Makurdi was engulfed in fire on Thursday morning.
A portion of the bank went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday.
Eyewitnesses said they noticed the fire at the back of the bank which is located in the Old GRA area, Makurdi, Benue State capital.
The Director of Benue State Fire Service, Donald Ikyaaza, confirmed the report and said that he received a distress call about the fire incident and promptly deployed his men to the scene.
Ikyaaza said, “It was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dome but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now.”
Read also: CBN blamed, as C&I Leasing, Universal Insurance fail to meet financial reports deadline
Confirming the incident, the Benue State Police Command said it had deployed personnel to the bank to prevent any form of looting.
The spokesperson of the command, Sewuese Anene said although the source of the fire incident was not disclosed, the primary responsibility of the police, was to secure the bank against any form of breach.
The CBN office is located at the Government Reserved Area of the state adjacent to the Benue State Government House.
