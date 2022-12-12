Fire guts defence headquarters in Abuja

Fire on Monday gutted the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Director of Defence Information, Maj. Gen. Jimmy Akpor, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abuja.

He, however, said the cause of the inferno which occurred in the second floor of the building has not been ascertained.

Akpor said: “A minor fire incident occurred on the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja, this afternoon, 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

“However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

“Accordingly, normalcy has returned. Investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident commenced immediately.”

